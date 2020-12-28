Our Client is an inter-governmental Commission.

On behalf of our Client, we seek to recruit an Office Administrator.

Job Purpose: To provide administrative support to the Nairobi office

Key responsibilities and accountabilities

General

Assist with all aspects of office organisation, administration and perform clerical duties which include but not limited to; receiving visitors, answering phone calls, attend to enquiries, appointments, preparing for meetings, minute taking, photocopying, scanning, stationery provision, mail distribution, taking notes, responding to emails, drafting and typing letters as delegated.

Create a paper-based filing structure and as necessary, populate files with documents such as contracts, policy, procedures, global standards and general correspondence.

Coordinate HR returns and submission, maintain the team calendar and diary, keep an accurate record of TOIL and annual leave for the Nairobi team.

Coordinate Health and Safety returns uploading data on to the various SharePoint folders

Maintain records of COSHH assessments and where necessary ensure translations in Kiswahili for ease of understanding by contractors and gardeners.

Maintain a central record of all projects undertaken in East Africa.

Create Purchase Orders on the Purchase Management System for stores and supplies.

Coordinate motor vehicle servicing and repairs and keep records of insurances, weekly inspection and mileage.

Create an inventory of the Nairobi Hub store and manage day to day issuance/distribution of supplies.

Update spreadsheets on SharePoint with machinery use hours, repairs/servicing, machinery compliment and replacement priorities.

Coordinate and keep a record of routine servicing of office equipment, printers, generators, fire extinguishers etc.

Coordinate team travel arrangements/accommodation/visas and bookings through the Commission provider and other local agents.

Coordinate photographic requests and ceremony arrangements in cemeteries.

Serve as administrator and point of contact for overseas shipping and deliveries for East Africa.

Occasional liaison with Embassies, High Commissions, Municipalities and Country governments.

Coordinate between employees whom are travelling and staff at the office in resolving day to day administrative problems.

Coordinate the quarterly production of the East African newsletter to be distributed internally.

Coordinate the updating of the inventory for the office and technical equipment as required.

Coordinate purchasing of office consumables such as tea, coffee, milk, drinking water, cleaning materials and stationery.

Supervise cleaning of the offices..

Health and Safety

Ensure that all Health and Safety records are filed and kept up to date.

Assist with Health and Safety administration as required.

Financial

Keep track of all routine payments for electricity, telephone/mobile phones, internet, water, equipment servicing etc. Collate this information and forward to Regional Manager for payments in a timely manner.

Maintain petty cash including monthly reconciliation and reporting.

Assist with all supplier/contractor financial queries.

Coordinate the distribution, collection and submission of Vendor applications.

Assist with compiling the annual budget for the Nairobi office.

Any other ad hoc tasks relating to finance.

Human Resources

Collate, coordinate and submit monthly HR returns as required.

Filing of local copies of HR files, maintaining strict confident in accordance with the Information Security Policy and Data Retention Policy.

Keeping record of staff leave/TOIL and the associated documentation in accordance to the leave/TOIL policy.

Administration

Maintaining the cemetery files and all the relevant correspondence in this regard, including the inspection and maintenance reports and photographs as submitted by the staff and contractors.

Maintenance of the master list in general and with specific reference to ensuring that the correct causality details are submitted to commemorations in the required format.

Assist with the coordination of information regarding the Headstone ordering and amendments, the To Do list and the GPS data updates

Education and Knowledge

Essential

Effective in the use of Word and Excel Spreadsheets, MS Office

An interest in all technical and administrative matters

High attention to detail

Experience

Essential

Experience of working in a professional office environment desirable.

Skills and Abilities

Excellent communication skills both written and verbal

Good interpersonal skills

Planning and organising

Ability to prioritise and adapt

Accuracy and attention to detail

Computer literacy

Good timekeeping

Committed to professional development

An alignment and adherence to the Commission’s Values: RESPECT, EXCELLENCE, TEAMWORK, COMMUNICATION, PROFESSIONALISM and COMMITMENT

Health and Safety responsibility for self and where line management responsibility, responsibility for others.

Other Requirements

Full Driving Licence- B (Professional) and C1 (light truck)

From time to time, you may be required to perform such other reasonable duties that fall outside your job title or key job duties, should this be necessary to meet the needs of the Commission.

How to Apply:

Qualified and interested applicants to send their application and detailed CV, indicating current and expected remuneration to recruitment@amsol.co.ke, explicitly indicating the position in the email subject line.

Applications are due by 31st December 2020.

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.