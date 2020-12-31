Thursday, December 31, 2020 – A good number of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leaders and supporters have faulted the move by the party to withdraw from the Nairobi gubernatorial by-election.

ODM chairman, John Mbadi, on Wednesday said the Raila Odinga-led party will not field a candidate but will endorse the one nominated by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party.

Mbadi, who is also the Minority Leader in the National Assembly, said ODM will back Jubilee in the spirit of the handshake, noting the impeached governor Mike Sonko belonged to the ruling party.

However, some ODM diehard supporters led by Party Youth leader, Wakili Ochieng, protested the move and vowed not to support Uhuru’s candidate in the mini-poll slated for February 18, 2021.

Ochieng said Nairobi was an ODM stronghold and it was ridiculous not to present a candidate to make the ruling party feel important.

“It’s grotesque and ridiculous that ODM won’t field a candidate in the Nairobi gubernatorial by-election. A party failing to stage a candidate in its stronghold just to soothe the ego of a kleptocratic regime? Madness of gargantuan proportion. I can’t vote for that Dennis Waweru clown!” Ochieng tweeted on Wednesday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST