Monday, December 14, 2020 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary-General, Edwin Sifuna, is currently swimming in muddy waters after he was caught on camera hurling insults at Malindi MP, Aisha Jumwa.

The incident happened on Saturday when Sifuna was campaigning for the ODM candidate in the Msambweni by-election, Omar Boga.

Sifuna used unprintable words against Jumwa and this has forced the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) to condemn the Orange party for disrespecting women.

“The Law Society of Kenya condemns in the strongest terms possible, the beastly remarks made by ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna about Honourable Aisha Jumwa. The unfortunate remarks underscore how his party undervalues and mistreats women leaders and voters,” wrote LSK President Nelson Havi.

ODM party leader Raila Odinga is yet to comment on the issue that has also been condemned by Narc Kenya chairperson Martha Karua.

Here is the controversial video of Sifuna using beastly remarks against Jumwa.

