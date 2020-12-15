Tuesday, December 15, 2020 – Orange Democratic Movement Secretary-General, Edwin Sifuna, has been summoned by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) over utterances he made while campaigning for ODM’s candidate in the Msambweni by-election.

While on a campaign trail on Saturday, Sifuna and Malindi MP, Aisha Jumwa, traded barbs using unprintable words.

The remarks drew a slew of condemnation online, with many observers saying Sifuna was condoning rape.

“So Sad when a whole ODM SG Edwin Sifuna thinks rape allegations are funny!! whether it’s against a beautiful or an ‘ugly’ girl there’s no justifiable rape. Choose your leaders wisely,” wrote a netizen identified as Ivy Wangeci.

Now, NCIC has said the commission will probe Sifuna and Jumwa’s remarks and take appropriate action against them.

“NCIC strongly condemns the reckless utterances made by the ODM SG Hon. Edwin Sifuna as well as Hon. Aisha Jumwa during the Msambweni by-election campaigns. The Commission has commenced investigations. We urge Kenyans to exercise tolerance and allow the law to take its cause,” the commission said on Tuesday.

