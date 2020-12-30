Wednesday, December 30, 2020 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has pulled out of the Nairobi gubernatorial by-election slated for February next year in respect to the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

In an interview with one of the local dailies on Tuesday, ODM chairman, John Mbadi, said the Orange party pulled out of the race and will instead support Jubilee Party candidate, Dennis Waweru.

“I can confidently say that our discussions are around having our partners producing a gubernatorial candidate,” Mbadi said.

“I was not even aware that the board did not submit the names. We had, however, agreed that the board goes ahead to submit the names but that was not the case,” Mbadi added.

The ODM elections board, Catherine Muma, had earlier suggested that the party could pull out of the race if they failed to get a popular candidate.

“There are a lot of considerations to be made after the deadline. We have to vet the individuals to ensure they meet the requirement and they can deliver the seat.

“A party does not go to an election merely because people have applied to participate,” she stated.

Waweru, who has the blessing of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga, will now battle out with Canada-based lawyer, Miguna Miguna, who is the man to beat in the upcoming by-election.

Miguna Miguna is vying using the Third way Alliance party.

The Kenyan DAILY POST