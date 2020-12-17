Thursday, December 17, 2020 – It seems there is no defeat or loss in former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s vocabularies.

This is after he claimed that ODM won in the just concluded Msambeni by-election.

This comes even as the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission declared Deputy President William Ruto’s candidate, Feisal Bader, who ran as an independent candidate, the MP-elect for Msambweni.

Feisal won the by-election by 15,251 votes against Raila’s candidate Omar Boga, who scooped 10,444 votes.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Raila stated that ODM was doing an analysis of the by-election and would announce the results in due course.

He also noted that despite vying on an independent ticket, the Msambweni MP-elect enjoyed the popularity of having been an ODM member.

“ODM lost to an independent candidate but you also need to know that this independent candidate was actually a member of ODM but he did not want to participate in the nomination exercise and chose to be independent,” stated Raila.

He maintained that the party still enjoys massive support of the coastal people despite the Msambweni loss.

The Kenyan DAILY POST