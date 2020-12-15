Tuesday, December 15, 2020 – A popular Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Governor is fighting for his life at the Nairobi Hospital after he tested positive for Covid-19.

According to renowned blogger Robert Alai, Nyamira Governor, John Nyagarama, is on a life support machine at the Nairobi hospital.

“Nyamira governor is on life support at Nairobi Hospital. Guys, COVID-19 is very much around,” Alai wrote on his Twitter page on Tuesday.

For about two weeks now, Governor Nyagarama has been missing in action at his office while his hyperactive wife, Mama Naomi, has been also keeping a low profile, fueling speculation that both were battling COVID-19.

Mzee Nyagarama is the first Governor for Nyamira County serving his last term in office.

In 2018, he was diagnosed with a health complication that saw him spend over 2 months in the United States where he had gone for specialized medical attention.

