Wednesday, December 16, 2020 – Omar Boga, the ODM candidate for the just concluded Msambweni constituency by-election, has broken silence after the humiliating defeat by Deputy President William Ruto’s man, Feisal Bader.

Speaking for the first time after losing the election yesterday, Boga accepted his fate and humbly conceded the defeat.

He congratulated Feisal for the victory, vowing to work together for the betterment of the constituency.

“I take this time to congratulate Mheshimiwa Feisal for the victory. I wish him all the best,” Boga stated.

“I want to thank the people who voted for both Feisal and I for the commitment they showed throughout the campaign.”

“There were a few issues here and there but our focus is on developing Msambweni,” he added.

Boga extended his gratitude to ODM leader Raila Odinga and Deputy leader Governor Ali Hassan Joho for their support in his bid for the vacant parliamentary seat.

He noted that the region had serious issues that needed fixing, though acknowledging that two years, leading up to the 2022 general election, were not enough for Feisal to accomplish much.

He also urged members of the public to put their interests first and support Feisal as he delivers his mandate to them.

“As a private citizen, I would like to work with Feisal to develop Msambweni because we have a lot of challenges and two years are not enough for him to solve them all.”

“We as stakeholders will help in upholding cohesion, creating employment opportunities, empowering our young women and mothers, and fulfilling our manifesto,” Boga remarked.

He further urged members of the public to shun divisive politics and focus on uplifting their livelihoods as people of Msambweni and Kwale as a whole.

Feisal clinched the Msambweni parliamentary seat after garnering 15,251 votes against Boga’s 10,444 votes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST