Tuesday, December 1, 2020 – Proponents of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) will have a rough time campaigning for the document in the Mt Kenya region, going by what Nyandarua Governor, Francis Kimemia, went through on Monday evening when he tried to drum up support for the document.

Kimemia, who was in Olkalou town, was chased away by angry residents who did not want to hear anything to do with the document which has the blessing of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

Kimemia’s embarrassment came a day after Laikipia woman representative, Cate Waruguru, was chased away from a burial in Laikipia when she started campaigning for BBI.

Here is the video of Kimemia being embarrassed badly when he attempted to drum up support for the document.

The Kenyan DAILY POST