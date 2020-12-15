Tuesday, December 15, 2020 – Nyali MP, Mohamed Ali, has recorded a statement with police accusing Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, of trying to kill him using a pocket knife.

The Tanga Tanga MP recorded the case at Diani Police Station where he said Joho threatened him with a knife in Msambweni

Moha, as he is commonly known, was in Msambweni to oversee the by-election that came as a result of the death of Suleiman Dori early this year.

Moha, who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, is supporting Independent candidate Faisal Bader while Joho is supporting Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) candidate, Omar Boga.

The incident came even as other Tanga Tanga politicians were arrested for bribing voters.

Former Machakos Senator, Johnstone Muthama, Belgut MP, John Koech and former Ikolomani MP, Boni Khalwale, are already in police custody for bribing voters.

Muthama, Khalwale, and Koech are supporting Bader, who has the support of Ruto.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM Party leader, Raila Odinga, are supporting Omar Boga, who is the front runner in the by-election.

@HassanAliJoho that was an attempted murder. You wanted to stab me with a knife. Cheap politics. Grow up and have a life! pic.twitter.com/zaTksSPOLT — Mohammed Ali, HSC (@MohaJichoPevu) December 15, 2020

The Kenyan DAILY POST