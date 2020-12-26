Vacancy Announcement: Nurse

1 Post

AIC Githumu Mission Hospital is an award-winning mission hospital located in Githumu 45km west of Thika Town in Muranga County.

For generations, we have grown rising to be among the best mission hospitals in Muranga and in Kenya, because of our excellent standards and the high quality of services and personal care we provide.

We are searching for Kenya’s smartest and most caring Nurse who wants to become amazing all-around evidence-based providers.

Roles and Responsibilities

Delivering a professional and high standard of nursing care within the section

Communicate effectively at all times and maintain a harmonious working environment

Administering prescribed treatment to patients as necessary.

Ensuring accurate information is relayed to clinical staff on a patient’s condition

Responding to and reporting any abnormal recordings to the person in charge

Implementing emergency procedure including resuscitation as and when necessary

Undertaking routine duties to prepare and clear the ward before admission and after discharge

Ensure a smooth discharge process and coordinate any necessary post-hospitalization care.

Ensuring patients are provided with relevant health education and follow up care.

Participating in continuous medical education

Ensuring proper documentation, maintaining proper records, confidentiality, and handing over between shifts at all times

Comply with health and safety and infection control policies and ensure that staff, patients and visitors are appropriately informed and advised;

Participate in theatre when assigned

Participate in MCH/PMTCT/Surgical/Gnae/Medical clinics

Escorting unstable patient within and outside the hospital including referrals in and out

Ensure Superior Customer Experience to both internal and external clients

Orienting new staffs at the section level when assigned to

Any other duty as assigned by Nurse Incharge

Required Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Registered Community Health Nursing from recognized institution

At Least 2 year’s proven experience as a Nurse in a medical facility

MUST be registered with Nursing Council of Kenya with valid nursing practicing license

Great knowledge of legal regulations and best practices in healthcare

Application Procedure

Send your Application letter and CV and state how your experience matches the specifications via Email: careers@githumuhospital.org on or before 15th January, 2021.