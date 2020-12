Friday, 04 December 2020 – Two rogue thugs, who are said to be behind robbery incidences in Kapsabet, were caught on CCTV raiding a movie shop.

The thugs entered the shop at around 3:25 am on Wednesday and made away with two 50 inch TVs.

One of the thugs was armed with a machete ready to attack anyone who crossed his path.

See video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST