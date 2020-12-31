Thursday, 31 December 2020 – City socialite, Faith Makau alias Amber Ray, has confirmed that she is dating youthful city businessman Jamal RohoSafi.

Amber Ray, a well-known high-end flesh peddler and husband snatcher, wished Jamal a happy birthday and showered him with praises.

“The only man who fell in love with both Faith and Amber…I’m so proud and happy to have you as my Pillar and partner in crime. I know they say perfect doesn’t exist but you are more than I ever wished for. Damn! I’ve never felt so obliged to do right by someone. Happy birthday, soulmate. #prayerworks. Cc @jamal_rohosafi”, she wrote and shared romantic photos.

Jamal, a Somali businessman, is among the wealthy businessmen in Eastleigh who are involved in tax evasion.

He mainly deals with import business.

He also owns several matatus and currently, he is the chairman of Kenya matatu owners association.

Amber Ray is milking him properly after he opened his financial tap.

She currently cruises with a customized Range Rover that she was gifted by the Somali businessman.

The Kenyan DAILY POST