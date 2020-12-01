Tuesday, December 1, 2020 – Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko can now breathe a sigh of relief after a Nairobi court stopped his looming impeachment.

The court ordered the Nairobi County Assembly to halt proceedings to impeach Sonko, pending hearing and determination of the case filed by the governor.

Justice Nzioki wa Makau further barred MCAs from discussing the motion until Sonko’s case is listened to on Thursday, December 3.

“The balance of convenience tips in favour of granting the conservatory orders sought since the dates for debate of the impugned motion can always be reset upon the court making its findings,” the judge stated.

The Governor through his legal representatives lauded the decision made by the court.

“The law must be followed and adhered too, we are very much pleased with our counsel members led by Harrison Kinyanjui.”

“Chest-thumping, arrogance rudeness won’t solve problems Nairobians are facing, the governor was elected overwhelmingly and that should be respected,” Nairobi County Director of Communications Jakob Elkanah stated.

Sonko is challenging the motion tabled by MCAs, who are reportedly acting on the orders of President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

He argued that some of the signatures collected by the MCAs were invalid.

He also added that many of the allegations labeled against him were being handled in the law courts.

The Governor was accused of graft, abuse of office and violation of the constitution.

86 out of 122 MCAs supported the impeachment motion to eject Sonko out of office.

The Kenyan DAILY POST