Tuesday, 08 December 2020 – In most burials, mourners only speak of the good deeds done by the deceased.

Rarely do we hear the ugly side of a deceased person being discussed when being eulogized.

People believe that when you talk ill about a deceased person, you might get a curse.

However, in this burial, a mourner spoke without fear or favor when he was paying a tribute to a deceased man, who was a drunkard.

He revealed how the deceased man destroyed his life after becoming an alcoholic as mourners listened keenly.

