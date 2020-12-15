Tuesday, December 15, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government has ordered 24 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to help its dying population.

The doses will cost a total of Ksh10 billion, with each dose estimated to cost about sh320.

The request for the vaccines was submitted to the Global Vaccine Alliance (Gavi) by the Ministry of Health.

According to Gavi, Kenya did not dictate which vaccine to receive, given that it had signed agreements with nine vaccine manufacturers.

The vaccines reporting more than 90 percent efficacy include Pfizer- BionTech’s, Moderna’s and Russia’s Sputnik V.

However, the first two require ultra-cold storage not widely available in Kenya.

Also, Pfizer is not among the contracted vaccines that will be supplied to poor countries.

Reports indicate that Kenya expects to receive a vaccine early next year, with the timeframe not specified.

The Oxford University-AstraZeneca candidate of the Covid-19 vaccine is thought of as ideal for Kenya, as it can be stored in 2-8 degrees and Kenya has refrigerators for that.

It is also being tested in Kilifi County.

The Ministry of Health is looking forward to having discussions with AstraZeneca, to ensure that Kenya is first in line since there are about eight countries that are on trial for the vaccine.

The Kenyan DAILY POST