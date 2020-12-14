Monday, December 14, 2020 – The Kenya Bureau of Standards has outlawed the importation of used cars above the eight-year age limit.

In a memo to importers, returning residents, diplomatic staff, and the general public, KEBS said only right-hand drive (RHD) motor vehicles whose year of first registration is from January 1 2014 and later shall be allowed into the country effective January 1, 2021.

It warns that any vehicle registered in 2013 arriving after December 31 will be deemed not to comply with regulations and shall be rejected at the importers’ expense.

“Vehicles exported to Kenya shall be expected to comply with KS1515:2000-Kenya Code of Practice for inspection of road vehicles while vehicles from countries where KEBS has an inspection agency shall be accompanied with a certificate of roadworthiness issued by the appointed agencies,” read a memo signed by KEBS MD.

The move is a big blow to the common man who depends on the cheap-imported used cars for their movement from point A to point B.

Early this month, the importers of second-hand cars in Mombasa petitioned the government to extend the December 31 deadline for the entry of vehicles manufactured in 2013.

According to the eight-year age limit rule, vehicles made in 2013 will be banned from entering the country by the end of the year, since they would be more than eight years old.

