Tuesday, December 29, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga have picked their respective candidates to replace impeached Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko after failing to agree on a joint ticket.

Jubilee Party, under the firm leadership of Uhuru, has cleared former Dagoretti South MP Dennis Waweru and Ms. Agnes Kagure to contest party primaries for Nairobi gubernatorial by-election.

On the other hand, ODM under Raila’s stewardship has picked its women League President Ms. Beth Syengo and Mr. Sam Wakiaga as their candidates for the Nairobi Governor’s race.

The Jubilee and ODM announcement come at a time the Registrar of parties has also cleared former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu to join the City Hall race as an independent candidate.

On Monday, the Registrar of parties approved corrupt Waititu’s symbol as an independent candidate, giving him the green light to join the race as Governor Mike Sonko’s replacement.

On the other hand, Thirdway Alliance Kenya unveiled Miguna Miguna as its candidate for the upcoming by-election slated for February 18 next year.

“It is therefore a great honor for Thirdway Alliance Kenya, to unveil Dr. Miguna Miguna as its Candidate for this by-election.”

“Thirdway Alliance Kenya and Dr. Miguna share a common belief that Nairobi and indeed the Republic of Kenya, can no longer be entrusted in the hands of corrosive cartels of plunderers and a criminal enterprise” read part of the statement signed by Party Chairman Miruru Waweru.

The Kenyan DAILY POST