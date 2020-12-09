Home Editorial NMS Boss, BADI, lies that fish are floating in Nairobi River because... NMS Boss, BADI, lies that fish are floating in Nairobi River because it’s clean but look at this latest PHOTO December 9, 2020 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Aging Kikuyu man who has been stealing laptops in the leafy suburbs of Nairobi busted (PHOTOs) SHOCKING VIDEO of Kenyan youths injecting themselves with a hard drug in broad-daylight emerges and causes online uproar (WATCH) PHOTO: This man believes Senator SAKAJA is ATWOLI’s biological son Luyhas and food cannot be separated! LOL!!!(PHOTO) The current generation needs serious prayers – Which type of hairstyle is this now?(PHOTO) Some tattoo artists should be whipped – This is a tattoo of the late KOBE BYRANT(PHOTO) Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,378FansLike52,487FollowersFollow