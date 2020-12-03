Thursday, December 3, 2020 – The Nairobi Metropolitan Services and Nairobi County are staring at six months of service paralysis, after Governor Mike Sonko, declined to authorise the release of funds.

County Speaker, Benson Mutura, blamed Sonko for the impasse, which has caused a disruption of services and delayed salaries.

“No one can access the funds; not the assembly, NMS or Nairobi County Government.

“That is the problem we are currently facing. We are staring at a paralysis just because the governor has not signed the warrants (documents authorising the withdrawal of funds from the County Revenue Fund),” Mutura said.

According to Sonko’s spokesperson, Benson Mulwa, the MCAs may go for six months without salary.

The lawmakers and county staff have already gone for two months without pay.

The governor, by declining to sign the Nairobi City County Appropriation Bill 2020, further affected NMS operations.

MCAs had awarded Ksh27.1 billion to the Mohamed Badi led team, Ksh8.4 billion to Sonko’s administration and Ksh2 billion to the County Assembly.

Badi, in an interview, stated that he had resorted to borrowing from lenders and contributions from ministries to fund his services.

NMS is expected to refund the money from the budget Sonko declined to sign.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga reportedly directed the MCAs to eject the Governor as NMS is Uhuru’s key project aligned with his legacy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST