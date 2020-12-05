Saturday, 05 December 2020 – Residents of Polyview Estate in Kisumu were treated to free night drama after two gays confronted each other.

Social media reports indicate that the gays were fighting over another man.

According to a video shared by Nyakundi, a man who confesses to being gay is seen banging the door and demanding it to be opened.

He had been locked outside by a man alleged to be his gay lover after he brought in another lover.

The man refused to open the door for him, leading to a confrontation.

As the confrontation continues, the man who appears drunk is heard saying that his gay lover slept with him and assaulted him.

He threatens to go to the police to record a statement.

Watch the dramatic video.

Kisumu: Polyview Estate Gays Fighting over Another Man pic.twitter.com/Oo95d48ioy — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@CisNyakundi) December 4, 2020

