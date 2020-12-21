Monday, 21 December 2020 – A Nigerian man was arraigned in Kibera Law Court on Monday after he was accused of conning his Kenyan girlfriend Ksh 31 Million.

The West African man got a reprieve after the magistrate allowed him more time to settle the matter out of the court with the lady.

The court heard that Edwin Chukwudiebere Okoye conspired with others to defraud the Kenyan lady who is identified as Bella of the money on diverse dates between May 1 2017 and May 14, 2018.

The suspect is accused of receiving Sh 31 Million from Bella by pretending that he had a tender with the Government that he needed money to fund.

Bella and Okoye met at the upmarket B Club in Kilimani and became friends.

Besides lying that he had Government tenders, Okoye would reportedly come up with fake business ideas and obtain money from the Kenyan lady by false pretense.

She transferred different amounts of money from her account to his all totaling Sh31 million but he never made any payment.

She reported the matter to the police, leading to the arrest of the suspect.

When he appeared before senior principal magistrate Derrick Kutto of Kibera law courts on Monday, Okoye claimed through his lawyer that he was negotiating with the complaint on how he will return the money.

The magistrate gave him more time to settle the matter out of the court.

Here’s a photo of the suspect.

