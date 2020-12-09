Wednesday, December 9, 2020 – The fierce battle for funds between Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) and City Hall has taken a new turn after President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government set up a special account to facilitate payments.

Under the new plan, the NMS will receive funds directly from the Special Purpose Account which will be domiciled at the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK).

This is part of a plan developed by the National Treasury so as to reduce dependence on the County Revenue Fund (CRF) account.

This comes in the midst of a stalemate on the transfer of funds from the Mike Sonko-led County Government to NMS which is led by General Mohammed Badi.

NMS was in June 2020, allocated Ksh27.9 billion by the National Treasury for its operations in the financial year 2020/2021.

However, Governor Sonko refused to assent to the Nairobi City County Appropriations Bill, 2020, that had allocated Ksh 27.1 billion to NMS for transferred functions, namely health, transport, public works, and housing.

In a recent development, the high court ordered the embattled governor to halt the payment to the General Mohammed Badi-led organisation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST