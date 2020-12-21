Monday, December 21, 2020 – Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President, Nelson Havi, has blasted President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government for executing a “money heist” in the Nairobi County government.

“Money Heist” is a Spanish movie where brilliant delinquents steal gold and money from Spain‘s Central Bank.

In a social media post on Monday, Havi said the plan by Uhuru and his men was to have Governor Mike Sonko impeached and then swear-in a pretender Governor; and have him release money for them to loot.

The LSK boss made the remarks after acting Nairobi Governor, Benson Mutura, authorized the release of Sh 27 billion to Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) immediately after he was sworn-in in an acting capacity on Monday.

Havi said the money will be stolen by well-connected families and cartels at City Hall.

“Executive heist at Nairobi County: contrive charges against elected Governor; coerce him to transfer functions to nonexistent NMS; demand entire budget; have Senate impeach him for refusal to bulge in; swear-in a pretender Governor; and have him release money for pilfering,” Havi wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST