Monday, December 14, 2020 – Sleuths from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested 3 men in connection with a robbery incident at businessman Manu Chandaria’s home on Sunday night.

The suspects include an Administration Police officer (Jared Omboga) and two private guards (Judah Wafula, Stephen Omwega) who were mandated to protect the billionaire industrialist’s residence.

The police report states that the billionaire heard a loud bang at his main door but efforts to call the gate’s security phone proved futile.

Two armed thugs reportedly gained entry into the house, tied the guards on duty in a room, and robbed the businessman at gunpoint before escaping towards Karura forest.

Nairobi County police boss Rashid Yakubu said they are interrogating the three officers after it was reported that gold and jewelry items of an unknown value were stolen.

Yakubu said that preliminary investigations show that the incident was an inside job, adding that the truth will be established.

The thugs escaped with Sh 600,000 in cash and jewelry of unknown value.

Jared Omboga’s gun was discovered at the scene of the crime.

The Kenyan DAILY POST