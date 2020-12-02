Wednesday, December 2, 2020 – Nairobi Senator, Johnson Sakaja, has been linked to the Sh 7.8 billion Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA) scandal, where senior state officers were paid billions for supplying air at the state-run firm.

Appearing before the National Assembly Public Investment Committee on Tuesday, the suspended KEMSA procurement director, Charles Juma, dropped Sakaja’s name when he was grilled about the scandal.

Juma revealed that Sakaja, who was elected on a Jubilee Party ticket, visited the embattled chief executive officer (CEO) Johah Manjari in his office, where he pushed for the awarding of a commitment letter to a company associated with the lawmaker.

The senior KEMSA official, who was speaking under oath, said the company, Shop N Buy, was awarded a tender worth Sh 970 million.

“The commitment letter for Shop N Buy was raised on June 5. The CEO called my secretary and instructed her to prepare the letter and backdate the same to April 30,” Juma noted.

Sakaja, when contacted, did not comment on the issue.

The Kenyan DAILY POST