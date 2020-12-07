Monday, December 7, 2020 – A prominent Nairobi lawyer has poured cold water on Governor Mike Sonko’s impeachment, saying he is going nowhere.

Last week, Nairobi County Assembly MCAs impeached the flamboyant governor over gross misconduct and highhandedness in handling the affairs of the busy metropolis.

Lawyer Francis Kinyanjui, who is Sonko’s lead lawyer in the case he had filed at the High court to stop his impeachment, said the constitutional threshold to remove Sonko as the governor has not been met.

Kinyanjui likened the case to that of Kirinyaga’s Anne Waiguru.

“The process of electing a governor is constitutionally set. You must meet the electoral threshold for you to be confirmed as the governor of the county,” Kinyanjui explained.

“You cannot, by a simple number of people, then purport to be a governor of a county. By implication, you cannot simplify the removal of a governor, who has been elected through such a rigorous process, through a simplified process,” Kinyanjui added.

