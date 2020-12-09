Wednesday, December 9, 2020 – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s fate now lies in the hands of an 11- member Senate Committee that was appointed to investigate his impeachment.

The governor, who was impeached last week, will meet with the committee and defend himself against the impeachment.

The Nairobi MCAs impeached the flamboyant governor over what they termed as gross misconduct and violation of the constitution.

The 11 member Committee comprises of Nandi Senator, Samson Cherargei, Charles Kibiru(Kirinyaga County), Hargura Godana( Marsabit County), Abdullahi Ali( Wajir County), Alice Milgo(nominated), Christine Zawadi(nominated), Okong’o Omogeni(Nyamira county), Mohamed Faki (Mombasa County), Judith Pareno (nominated), Petronella Were (nominated )and Fred Outa(Kisumu County).

By the look of things, most of these senators in the committee are “voting robots” of President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader, Raila Odinga, and it will be a miracle for Sonko to survive the impeachment since the duo are the men behind his impeachment.

Uhuru and Raila accuse Sonko of trying to undermine Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) boss, General Mohamed Badi, who was appointed by the Head of State to head the busy metropolis after the governor was barred from office by the High Court over corruption charges.

The Kenyan DAILY POST