Wednesday, 30 December 2020 – Gospel singer Owen Mwatia, who is popularly known as Daddy Owen, has taken to social media and spoken for the first time after he was subjected to online discussion, following claims that his marriage is on the rocks.

It’s alleged that Owen’s wife Farida Wambui dumped him for an influential Kikuyu tycoon.

Although the System Ya Kapungala hitmaker has not denied or confirmed whether the rumours that are being circulated online concerning his marriage are true, he thanked all those who have reached out to him with words of encouragement.

“Thank you to all who have reached out to me in one way or another over the last few days with prayers or encouraging words of support, following news circulating in the media involving me and my family, ” he wrote.

Owen also urged his fans to continue praying for him as he weathers the storm.

He stated that he is confident that God will restore his peace and joy in due time.

“Thanks for your encouragement and as I journey this season, I request for time, patience and lots of prayers as you’ve always supported me in my Ministry, ” he added.

Fans flooded his timeline with words of encouragement after he released the statement on his Instagram page.

Daddy Owen’s sister, who is identified as Mopao on Instagram, emotionally commented on his post saying, ”My mother’s son…My heart breaks4you,”.

Judging from Daddy Owen’s sister’s comment, he might not be pulling stunts as earlier suspected by some of his fans.

Former KTN anchor Cynthia Nyamai also encouraged Daddy Owen saying,”you are in my prayers. Philippians 1:6 , Being confident of this very thing, that he which hath begun a good work in you will perform it until the day of Jesus Christ.”

Here are photos of Owen’s sister who goes by the name Mopao on Instagram.

The Kenyan DAILY POST