Thursday, 03 December 2020 – Renowned TV host and radio queen, Sheila Mwanyigah, has always been bombarded with endless questions on when she will get married and have kids.

Sheila has already clocked 40 with no signs of finding a husband or getting kids.

Speaking in an interview on Churchill Show’s Journey Edition aired on NTV, Sheila said that her mother has never given her pressure to get married and have kids.

According to the beautiful TV host, her mother understands that motherhood is a choice.

“For her, she understood that motherhood is choice and she said you are now part of a generation where you can live your life, do the thing you want, sidhani nitakupatia pressure ya bring me a husband. You live, do the things that make sense to you, “ she said.

