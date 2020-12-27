My name is Purity and any woman who has struggled with an abusive husband knows how extremely painful and tough that life is. Like, literally, your peace and happiness are siphoned by his abusive nature and you become helpless.

That was my story a few years ago with my husband Juma for a very long time. I got married to him at the age of 20 years old and I was is in love with him at first to even realise how bad and temperamental he was.

Six months after our marriage, that’s when his true colours started surfacing and whenever I would do something wrong, he would beat me and even chase me out of the house and ask me to go sleep outside in the middle of the night. He wouldn’t care if I would get killed or raped.

Though, I wanted to leave the marriage, I had nowhere to go and had no job to sustain me since I had gotten married at a very young age. But I did not want to leave him either, the idea of marriage always excited me and whenever my husband was not temperamental and abusive, he was really a very good man.

He would beat me when he was drunk and, in the morning, he would apologise while in tears saying that he could not control his anger when he was drunk or any other time for that time.

One evening, he came home and he asked me a question and I answered him rudely since I was tired of him nagging me with the question and he started beating me up as usual. I managed to escape and that night, I made a decision to leave him for good since I was not living a happy life with the everyday-clobbering.

I went to my mother’s house and she felt sorry for me for marrying an abusive husband. She however told me that my father was an abusive man too but she used Doctor Mugwenu’s spells to tame his temper and abusive nature.

“My dear, I know you have suffered and Doctor Mugwenu will help change your husband’s behaviour using his spells,” she said.

We both called Doctor Mugwenu and ordered a spell that would make my husband a calm person and change from his wayward ways. He asked us to meet him in the day that followed since he had the ultimate solution for us.

When I went, he cast a spell that would automatically calm my dear husband and make him a very nice human being. He also gave me some herbs to use on his food so as to make him stop beating me.

My husband came to my mother’s house to look for me and he apologized and he promised never to lay his hands on me again. I cooked for him while he was still at my mother’s house and I put the herb in his food.

I can proudly say that we have been married now for six years and my husband has never beaten me or even shouted at me. He became the best and calmest man I ever knew an I have Doctor Mugwenu to thank for that.

I advise anyone with a similar problem to visit Dr. Mugwenu. Just like a medical doctor, Dr. Mugwenu does a diagnosis on his clients by asking a few questions for self-introspection in the area of one’s life such as challenges in financial and physical aspects, among others.

Dr. Mugwenu says his spell casting powers work within 24 hours, and usually within the same day they are released. He handles general problems ranging from winning court cases, winning the lottery, protection of family and property, as well as accurately foretelling one’s future.

Many others who have been assisted by Dr. Mugwenu say they have received powerful healing and are now more connected to their fellow lonely hearts.

Contact herbalist Dr. Mugwenu. He heals pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, TB, manhood weakness among other things.

The doctor also solves life’s challenges such as love issues, family problems, hardships in business, increases your luck, that is, winning lottery games and court cases, promotions at work and clears away devilish spirits and dreams.

For consultation call: +254 740637248 www.mugwenudoctors.com. Read more: https://mugwenudoctors.com/mugwenu-news.