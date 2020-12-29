Tuesday December 29, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s wife, Mama Ida Odinga, has insisted that her husband won the 2007, 2013 and 2017 presidential elections only to be rigged out by cartels and thieves inside the government.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Sunday, Ida said though Raila has unsuccessfully contested for the top seat, in her heart, she believes he has always been rigged out by the system.

Ida insisted that were it not for the election irregularities that were witnessed in the polls, then her husband could have emerged a victor.

“If the votes were just counted well if they were not manipulated, then he (Raila) could have emerged the winner. But in my mind, I know he won those elections and that gives me hope,” said Ida.

She also backed the constitutional amendment process through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) saying it was a good drive.

Raila has unsuccessfully contested the presidential elections for a record four times.

Just like Ida, the former premier has on several occasions insisted that he did not lose 2007, 2013 and 2017 presidential elections.

The Kenyan DAILY POST