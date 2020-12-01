My husband and I got married way back in 2008, the two of us led a life of poverty since we weren’t so lucky to secure a well-paying job to enhance our livelihood. One day, he came home with news that he found a way to make good money in Nairobi. So we both arranged to ensure that he travels to the big city as soon as possible.

When he got to Nairobi, he cut all his communication with me, all his cell phone numbers were out of reach. At first, I thought that something bad had happened to him so I decided to look for him but all my attempts to find him failed. I was forced to work two jobs to fend for my two children now that my husband was not there.

One day while I was in the market buying groceries for the house, a mutual friend to my husband and I approached me to inform me that he had seen my husband while visiting a relative in Nairobi. Apparently he married another woman and the two had just had a baby a month ago. So I asked for his address and decided to pay him a visit to find out the truth.

When I got there, I was surprised to find out that he had married again, he chased me away from his place and threatened to beat me if I ever showed my face to his place. Even though I was heartbroken by this, I knew I had to find a way to get my husband back with me.

The only way to get a man back is by consulting a traditional herbalist and so I scoured the internet to look for the best doctor and stumbled upon Doctor Mugwenu’s website. I hurriedly made a call to him through the number +254740637248 to inform him of my troubles.

Doctor Mugwenu made a consultation for me and told me to ensure that I see him at his herbal to help save my marriage. When I got to his herbal shop, he sorted three different herbs and instructed me to pour place them under the bed we used to share with him and utter “you are mine” three times.

I went back home and followed Doctor Mugwenu’s instructions keenly. Two days later, my husband came back home apologizing for abandoning me. The two of us have lived a happy life ever since Doctor Mugwenu saved my marriage.

Doctor Mugwenu says that his spell casting powers works within 24 hours mostly happening the same day they are released. He handles general problems ranging from wining court cases, winning the lottery, promotion at work, enhancing family business, protection of family and property.

His expertise in mixing herbs helps in healing diseases such as ulcers, TB, typhoid, syphilis, hypertension, gonorrhoea, epilepsy among many others. Many others who have been assisted by Doctor Mugwenu say they have received powerful healing and are now more connected to their fellow lonely hearts.

He also solves life problems that include; love issues, evading poverty, stops cheating in marriages, and enhances a couple’s sexual life.

Doctor Mugwenu not only offers traditional healing and herbal services, he is also a self-professed spell caster with powers to fight off demons, get rid of bad scary dreams, protects haunted houses, breaking voodoo spells.

His ability to foretell the future is 100% accurate.

For more information and enquiries, you can reach him through:

Call: +254740637248

Email:mugwenudoctors@gmail.com

Or visit his website on http//mugwenudoctors.com