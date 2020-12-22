Tuesday, December 22, 2020 – Former Machakos Senator, Johnstone Muthama, has accused President Uhuru Kenyata of engineering the removal of Mike Sonko as the Nairobi County Governor.

Early this month, the Nairobi County Assembly MCAs impeached Mike Sonko over corruption and gross violation of the Constitution.

Speaking during a burial on Monday, Muthama, who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, said Uhuru planned the removal of Sonko so that he can put his men to continue looting City Hall.

Muthama, who is a billionaire, also said he will use his resources to ensure Sonko recaptures his seat during the 2022 general election.

“Despite what has happened I’m urging Sonko to stay firm. In 2022 we shall take him back to Nairobi and ensure he gets his seat back,” Muthama said.

Meanwhile, Sonko has filed a case in court in a bid to prevent a by-election from being held in Nairobi.

The ousted Governor filed a petition against the Senate for upholding his impeachment and is seeking to obtain a court order stopping the by-election in Nairobi.

The Nairobi Governor by-election will be held early next year, around February 15, 2021, which will be within 60 days of the Senate impeachment vote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST