Sunday, December 20, 2020 – Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, has threatened to sack nurses who are on strike and doctors who will fail to report to work on Monday.

In an interview with one of the local dailies on Saturday, Kagwe urged county governments to declare the position of nurses vacant and recruit new nurses urgently.

Two weeks ago, the Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) directed its members to down tools after the government turned deaf ears to their pleas for salary increment and promotions.

“The counties should start recruiting new health workers to replace ones on strike if the striking workers continue being adamant, the nurses who are at home without jobs should be employed. No health services are being delivered in many hospitals and Kenyans are really suffering. Those who have boycotted duties should resume work or face the sack”, Mutahi Kagwe said.

Kagwe’s daring statement comes barely hours after the Kenya medical practitioners and Dentist Union (KMPDU) also threatened to send it’s members to a strike on Monday, December 21, 2020

The Kenyan DAILY POST