Monday, December 21, 2020 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party has warned Deputy President William Ruto and his allies against fielding a candidate in the Matungu by-election slated for March 4th, 2021.

Matungu parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of Justus Murunga, who was an ANC member, early this month.

Speaking on Sunday, Kakamega Senator, Cleophas Malala, said ANC will do everything possible to recapture the seat.

Malala, who is an ANC member, said Peter Namulindo is the man who will fly the party‘s ticket in Matungu.

“Tumesikia kuna watu ambao wamekua wakimtafuta eti kwamba aende alale nao. Ningependa kuwaambia Namulindo ni mtu wa heshima. Namulindo sio mtu wa kutapatapa na kutangatanga. Yeye ni mtu wa heshima na mtu wa msimamo,” Malala stated.

Peter Namulindo has already presented his papers to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) in the company of Hon. Musalia Mudavadi.

ANC Party is then expected to launch their campaigns on 24th as they drum support for their candidate.

Deputy President William Ruto is expected to support Carolyn Mutunga, the widow of the late MP, while Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party will field ex-MP, David Were.

