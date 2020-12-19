Saturday, 19 December 2020 – Kisii Central OCPD Symon Gababa is dead.

Gababa was found dead inside his car that was parked outside staff quarters in Kenya Institute of Highways and Building Technology, KHBIT area in Kisii town.

His untimely death was confirmed by County Police Commander Jebel Munene on Saturday morning.

Munene said that the cause of death is yet to be established.

The body of the deceased officer was taken to Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital morgue for autopsy as investigations into the sudden death begin.

Before his death, Gababa had served as an OCPD in Taita Taveta and Nyandarua Counties.

In Kayole, Nairobi, a DCI officer who was attacked on Wednesday night by thugs passed away on Friday night.

The deceased officer, Andrew Mithika Kaura, who was attached to DCI Mandera East, was attacked by thugs at Sokoni area, Kayole while on leave.

The thugs ambushed him at around 8 PM when he was heading home.

Mithika sustained head and chest injuries and also lost two phones and some cash.

He was discharged from the hospital but passed away in his home on Friday night.

