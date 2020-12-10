Thursday, December 10, 2020 – Powerful politicians and businessmen from the Mt Kenya region have already identified ODM Party leader, Raila Odinga’s running mate in 2022, sending a signal that the vote-rich region will overwhelmingly support Jakom’s presidential bid.

Speaking in Kirwara, Murang’a County, during the burial of Peter Kenneth’s father-in-law, leaders led by Jubilee Party Vice-chairman, David Murathe, declared that Peter Kenneth is the man who will be Raila’s running mate in 2022.

Murathe’s sentiments were echoed by former Starehe MP, Maina Kamanda, who said Kenneth is the best bet to be Raila‘s running mate since he has the experience and is not power-hungry like Deputy President William Ruto.

Maina said if Peter Kenneth would have been elected as Nairobi Governor in 2017 ‘we would not be having the serious problems we have to a point of impeaching Governor, Mike Sonko’

On his part, Peter Kenneth, who is a former Gatanga MP, said he is capable of taking the mantle in the lead up to the 2022 polls.

“I have the stamina and sturdiness to race and I am ready,” Peter Kenneth said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST