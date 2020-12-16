Wednesday, December 16, 2020 – The newly elected Msambweni MP, Feisal Bader, has disclosed that the ODM party, led by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, betrayed him when he sought its endorsement for the parliamentary seat.

Feisal, a nephew and former personal assistant to late MP Suleiman Dori, opted to run as an independent candidate after falling out with the Orange party.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Wednesday declared him the winner of the Msambweni parliamentary seat, having garnered 15,251 votes against ODM candidate Omar Boga’s 10, 444 votes.

Speaking shortly after the announcement, the newly elected lawmaker thanked Deputy President William Ruto for standing with him at the time the ODM party had “betrayed” him.

“I want to thank the deputy president because he stood with me when ODM frustrated me.”

“ I must also thank his team led by Johnstone Muthama, Omar Hassan, Boni Khalwale and others who dedicated their time and energy to support me and ensured that I emerged a winner,” said Feisal.

The Kenyan DAILY POST