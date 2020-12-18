Friday, December 18, 2020 – Msambweni MP-elect, Feisal Bader, has dismissed remarks made on Thursday by ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, who said ‘the candidate who won the Tuesday by-election in Msambweni is an ODM candidate’

But speaking on Friday, Bader said he is no longer the ODM party member after he was kicked out of the party during nominations that saw Omar Boga nominated to fly the Orange party ticket.

“When he instructed us to step down for Boga, I was not amused, however, Raila had maintained that if we insisted on vying on ODM, we would have to go for party nomination with Boga. At that point, I sensed a scheme to kick us out. I was convinced that the primaries would also not be free and fair,” he said.

According to Bader, he owed his win to Deputy President William Ruto, who supported him in every step along the way.

“The DP really supported me whenever I needed him throughout the campaign and up to this moment,” Feisal revealed.

