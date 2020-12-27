Sunday, 27 December 2020 – While the majority of people across the world are going through financial difficulties due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, influential Kenyans like former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo are still making boss moves amid the deadly pandemic that has ravaged the economy.

The flashy politician and businessman took to social media and shared a photo of the lavish estate that he has built.

The estate consists of high-end houses that will cost an arm and a leg, judging from the exquisite design and furnishing.

He flaunted his new estate and captioned the photo, ‘Despite the very difficult year both socially and economically, I thank God for coming this far. Merry Christmas folks,

