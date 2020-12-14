Monday, 14 December 2020 – Starehe Member of Parliament, Charles Kanyi alias Jaguar, officially married his third baby mama, Mercy Nyambura, in a private traditional wedding ceremony held on Saturday 12th.
According to sources, the invite-only ceremony was attended by close friends and family members and guests were under strict instructions not to take photos.
Jaguar and Mercy have a 4-year-old son called Jay.
Jaguar introduced his son in September 2017 when he was turning 1 year old.
Little is known about Jaguar’s baby mama turned wife.
The youthful MP has two other baby mamas.
His most notable baby mama is Magda Ngima, a close friend of city socialite Amber Ray.
His other baby mama is called Ann Riri.
Here are photos of Jaguar’s wife.
The Kenyan DAILY POST