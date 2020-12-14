Monday, 14 December 2020 – Starehe Member of Parliament, Charles Kanyi alias Jaguar, officially married his third baby mama, Mercy Nyambura, in a private traditional wedding ceremony held on Saturday 12th.

According to sources, the invite-only ceremony was attended by close friends and family members and guests were under strict instructions not to take photos.

Jaguar and Mercy have a 4-year-old son called Jay.

Jaguar introduced his son in September 2017 when he was turning 1 year old.

Little is known about Jaguar’s baby mama turned wife.

The youthful MP has two other baby mamas.

His most notable baby mama is Magda Ngima, a close friend of city socialite Amber Ray.

His other baby mama is called Ann Riri.

Here are photos of Jaguar’s wife.

