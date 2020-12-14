Monday, December 14, 2020 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has continued his ‘No-campaign’ against the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report, stating that Kenyans should vote against it, because of the amount of money taxpayers will lose in nominating 180 MPs.

Commenting on social media on Sunday, Kuria said it does not matter whether the No-vote will win or lose in the referendum, but those who will have done so will live with their conscience clean, for being on the right side of history.

“The cost of nominating 180 MPs to end up with a House of 640MPs is the only reason you need to vote NO.

“And it does not matter whether NO wins or loses but you will live with a clean conscience, with your head high and on the right side of history.#DoubleDeckerParliament,” wrote Moses Kuria.

Mr. Kuria is one of the leaders highly opposed to the move to have an expanded legislature that will have up to 640MPs should the BBI referendum pass.

The Kenyan DAILY POST