Wednesday December 23, 2020 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has apologised to the Kamba community and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka after he made remarks that were condemned by a section of Kamba leaders.

The incident happened during the burial of Machakos Senator, David Kabaka, on Tuesday where Kuria said that impeached Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, is the Kamba kingpin and not Kalonzo Musyoka.

Kuria’s sentiments drew criticism from Kamba leaders with Kitui Senator, Enoch Wambua, asking Kuria to leave the kambas alone and take his nonsense to Gatundu.

However, on Wednesday, Kuria took to social media to offer an unconditional apology to Musyoka if in any way he felt offended by his remarks.

The venomous lawmaker acknowledged that Musyoka is indeed the Kamba Nation kingpin as said by the region’s leaders led by Senator Wambua.

“I take this opportunity to offer my profuse apologies to the Paramount Chief Kivoi of the Kamba Nation, the undisputed leader of the Kambas Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka- as indeed restated by his team yesterday” Kuria wrote.

He further promised to send a goat to Kalonzo as a way to demonstrate his penance.

“To Mike Sonko, the title erroneously conferred to you yesterday is hereby withdrawn. To err is human. I will send a goat to Kalonzo to demonstrate my remorse and penance” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST