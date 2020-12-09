Wednesday, December 9, 2020 – Covid-19 is continuing with its destructive path and leaving deaths in its wake.

Days after it claimed Dr. Stephen Mogusu in Machakos, another nurse attached to the Kakamega Referral Hospital has also succumbed to the deadly virus.

Wycliffe Almasa collapsed and died at his home in Shikangania village in what is suspected to be a Covid-19 case.

He allegedly had breathing difficulties and is said to have been unwell since Saturday.

Speaking to journalists, his wife narrated that he had undergone the Covid-19 test and was yet to receive his results.

He had also tested for other diseases like malaria and typhoid, which all turned negative.

“He changed suddenly and fell down.

It was hard to tell if he was still alive or not and so I checked his pulse, which was there at first but later faded,” a pastor privy to the matter narrated.

The family suspected that he died of covid-19 given the fact that he exhibited most of the symptoms.

The body was taken to Kakamega Referral Hospital as the family awaits his Covid-19 results.

After Mogusu’s death, pressure mounted on President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government to protect the frontline workers.

