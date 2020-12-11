Friday, December 11, 2020 – Details have emerged indicating that Esther Nthenya Muli had requested for sick leave to get a doctor’s appointment before meeting and spending some quality time with promiscuous Machakos Senator Boniface Kabaka, who suddenly fell ill while having sex with Nthenya.

Nthenya, who is the Deputy Principal and Kiswahili teacher at Mathemba Secondary School in Makueni County, requested the leave on Wednesday, December 2.

Her colleagues intimated that Nthenya left the school at around 5 pm after consulting the principal, Isaack Mutua.

“She left in the evening after work. She had permission not to report on Thursday, December 3, and was supposed to see a doctor,” an insider revealed.

Reports further alleged that she called the school on Thursday requesting to extend her sick leave as she had been referred to a hospital in Nairobi, before the news broke out on Friday that Senator Kabaka had collapsed while making love to her and had been rushed to hospital and put in ICU.

Nthenya was arrested as the prime suspect in the attempted murder of Kabaka but has since been released as investigations continue.

Before being transferred to Mathemba Secondary, Nthenya was a teacher at Makueni Boys.

She runs a popular club in Wote, Makueni and is a widow. Her husband, a businessman, passed away years ago.

Sadly, the Machakos Senator has died.

The Kenyan DAILY POST