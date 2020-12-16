Wednesday, December 16, 2020 – Nominated Senator, Millicent Omanga, has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to re-evaluate his strategy after a candidate he was supporting in the Msambweni by-election lost.

Uhuru and ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, were supporting ODM candidate Omar Boga but he was beaten badly by independent candidate, Feisal Bader.

Now, Omanga, who was among Deputy President William Ruto’s lieutenants campaigning for Feisal in Mswambweni, has urged the Son of Jomo to re-evaluate his friends and see the value they add to him.

She said Uhuru is not a loser and he did wrong by associating himself with ODM since they are perennial losers.

“Feisal Bader’s commanding victory accords Pres Kenyatta a unique opportunity to REEVALUATE his friends & the value they add. Had he been properly COUNSELED he wouldn’t have been part of ODM’s DISGRACEFUL defeat. Mr. President, open your eyes before it’s too late. Thank me later,” Omanga wrote on her Twitter page.

