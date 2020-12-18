Friday, December 18, 2020 – Nominated Senator, Millicent Omanga, has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga of being behind the impeachment of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

On Thursday, the Senate upheld the impeachment of Sonko, who was impeached by Nairobi county MCAs two weeks ago.

The MCAs accused Sonko of being corrupt and grossly violating the constitution.

Commenting on Twitter after Sonko’s impeachment, Omanga, who was among senators against the governor’s impeachment, said the Government of Uhuru planned the ‘bloodless coup’ against Sonko.

Omanga, who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, also warned Uhuru and Raila against fielding their candidate during the Nairobi gubernatorial by-election slated for next year.

“Government executed the bloodless coup against@MikeSonko so that they can then install their puppet. But behold. If & when the decision on the future of Nairobi is taken to the ballot, the people of Nairobi will teach them a lesson. We’ve GOD and the PEOPLE,” Omanga wrote on her Twitter page on Friday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST