Monday, December 14, 2020 – Nominated Senator, Millicent Omanga, has trained her guns on Baringo Senator Gideon Moi for campaigning for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

For the last two weeks, Gideon, who is also the KANU chairman, has been crisscrossing the county drumming up support for the initiative, which has the blessing of President Uhuru Kenyatta and indefatigable Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga.

Commenting on social media on Sunday, Omanga said Gideon has been going around claiming Ruto is opposed to BBI yet the second in command only highlighted key issues that he wanted to be reviewed.

“The DP’s views on BBI are crystal clear—his misgivings & reservations on key issues—but Gideon Moi is forcefully including him in the dustbin of those who “Love” BBI,” Omanga wrote on her Twitter page.

Omanga’s remarks come as the BBI referendum enters another milestone, with Murang’a Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, claiming that President Uhuru Kenyatta has taken charge of the BBI and the looming referendum.

Dp Ruto wants the referendum to be done alongside the 2022 general elections.

He also wants the referendum to be voted in terms of multiple choices; clause by clause, demands Raila and his team have rejected.

The Kenyan DAILY POST