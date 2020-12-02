Home Editorial MILLICENT OMANGA amebebea AISHA JUMWA – This woman is a heavy machine... MILLICENT OMANGA amebebea AISHA JUMWA – This woman is a heavy machine (PHOTO) December 2, 2020 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Look at FRANKIE’s bae, CORAZON KWAMBOKA, what more can a man ask for? (PHOTO) Latest video of GUARDIAN ANGEL getting romantic with his 50-year-old lover like teenage lovers leaves single ladies green with envy (WATCH) See how this mzungu was robbed in a supermarket by notorious thugs led by a smartly dressed slay queen (VIDEO) Drama as police officers draw guns and threaten to shoot a man who had lowered his mask while jogging (VIDEO) See the new bus terminus in Dar es Salaam – Hapa Kenya ni siasa za BBI tu (PHOTOs) Eti ninunulie mtoto chakula, kwani nilizaa na wewe – PASTOR NG’ANG’A warns his congregants against asking for financial help (VIDEO) Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,378FansLike52,455FollowersFollow